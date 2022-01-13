Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 10:43

Taoiseach among this week's Late Late Show guests

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will provide an update on the current situation on managing the outbreak of Covid-19
Taoiseach among this week's Late Late Show guests

Following fresh changes to Covid restrictions and the continuing high number of infections across the country, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will provide an update on the current situation on managing the outbreak of Covid-19.

As Operation Transformation returns to our screens for its 15th season, Tubridy will be joined by presenter Kathryn Thomas and the five new leaders for 2022 - John Ryan, Stefano Sweetman, Kathleen Hurley Mullins, Katie Jones and Sarah O'Connor Ryan - as they embark on a health and wellness journey with the main intention to reset and kick-start a new chapter in their lives.

The Late Late Show will also host a TradFest music session with some of the country’s most-talented Irish musicians including Mike Hanrahan (Stockton's Wing), Niamh Dunne (Beoga), Dara and Mick Healy (Boxing Banjo), Bridín, Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh (Altan), and Séamus and Caoimhe Ui Fhlatharta, to name a few.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, January 14th at 9.35pm.

More in this section

High Court grants leave to challenge refusal of Carrickmines development High Court grants leave to challenge refusal of Carrickmines development
Flexible work to become a reality for Irish employees in 2022 Flexible work to become a reality for Irish employees in 2022
Man suing ESB over stag attack has asthmatic attack in court Man suing ESB over stag attack has asthmatic attack in court
Truss says ‘deal to be done’ on Northern Ireland Protocol as she meets Sefcovic

Truss says ‘deal to be done’ on Northern Ireland Protocol as she meets Sefcovic

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more