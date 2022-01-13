Taoiseach among this week's Late Late Show guests

Following fresh changes to Covid restrictions and the continuing high number of infections across the country, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will provide an update on the current situation on managing the outbreak of Covid-19.

As Operation Transformation returns to our screens for its 15th season, Tubridy will be joined by presenter Kathryn Thomas and the five new leaders for 2022 - John Ryan, Stefano Sweetman, Kathleen Hurley Mullins, Katie Jones and Sarah O'Connor Ryan - as they embark on a health and wellness journey with the main intention to reset and kick-start a new chapter in their lives.

The Late Late Show will also host a TradFest music session with some of the country’s most-talented Irish musicians including Mike Hanrahan (Stockton's Wing), Niamh Dunne (Beoga), Dara and Mick Healy (Boxing Banjo), Bridín, Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh (Altan), and Séamus and Caoimhe Ui Fhlatharta, to name a few.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, January 14th at 9.35pm.