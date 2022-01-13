Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 09:16

Truss says ‘deal to be done’ on Northern Ireland Protocol as she meets Sefcovic

British foreign secretary Liz Truss is having her first face-to-face meeting with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic over Brexit issues.
Truss says ‘deal to be done’ on Northern Ireland Protocol as she meets Sefcovic

By David Hughes, PA Political Editor

Liz Truss said the European Union had a “clear responsibility” to solve the problems caused by Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit deal as she prepared for her first face-to-face talks with Maros Sefcovic.

The British foreign secretary, who assumed responsibility for the negotiations following Lord Frost’s resignation, will host European Commission vice-president Mr Sefcovic at her Chevening country retreat in Kent for talks on Thursday and Friday.

She said the EU must show a “pragmatic approach” to the issues created by the Northern Ireland Protocol, which effectively creates a trade barrier in the Irish Sea for goods crossing from Britain in order to prevent a hard border with Ireland.

Mr Sefcovic will be treated to a dinner of Scottish smoked salmon, Welsh lamb and apple pie made with fruit from Kent.

Northern Ireland Protocol
European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic (Hollie Adams/PA)

Ms Truss said: “There is a deal to be done that protects peace in Northern Ireland, defends our Union, and maintains the integrity of the United Kingdom and EU.

“But it will require a pragmatic approach from the EU.

“I will be putting forward practical, reasonable solutions starting from these fundamental principles, with a view to agreeing a plan for intensive negotiations.

“The EU has a clear responsibility to help fix the myriad problems caused by the protocol and protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

“As fellow believers in liberty and democracy, we should be capable of reaching an agreement that delivers for Northern Ireland and allows us to unleash the full potential of our relationship”.

More in this section

Government sign off on plans to relax rules for Covid close contacts Government sign off on plans to relax rules for Covid close contacts
Man suing ESB over stag attack has asthmatic attack in court Man suing ESB over stag attack has asthmatic attack in court
‘Pipeline of potential Northern Ireland investors has never been stronger’ ‘Pipeline of potential Northern Ireland investors has never been stronger’
High Court grants leave to challenge refusal of Carrickmines development

High Court grants leave to challenge refusal of Carrickmines development

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more