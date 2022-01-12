Further 20,909 new cases of Covid with 83 deaths last week

Kenneth Fox

The death toll from Covid-19 has topped 6,000 as health officials confirmed there have been 83 deaths related to the virus in the last week.

As the Irish Examiner reports, it now brings the death toll from the virus in Ireland to 6,035.

Health officials added that 20,909 cases of the virus have been recorded today. The State hit the milestone of one million Covid cases on Monday. The Department of Health also confirmed that there are 1,055 patients with the virus in hospital, down seven from yesterday’s figures. Of those in hospital, 92 are in intensive care. It comes as changes to the rules around close contacts were confirmed by Government. The changes will reduce the requirement for restricted movements for close contacts. The figures come as the Government has signed off on plans to relax the rules for close contacts of Covid-19 cases, the Minister for Health has confirmed. Stephen Donnelly presented advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to Cabinet on Wednesday, and the changes to isolation rules will now take effect from midnight on Thursday. Nphet had recommended that people who are deemed close contacts but have received a booster vaccination and have no symptoms should no longer have to isolate for five days. The @hpscireland has today been notified of 20,909* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



As of 8am today, 1,055 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, 92 of which are in ICU. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) January 12, 2022 Isolation rules Those who have not received a booster should restrict their movements for seven days.