Further 20,909 new cases of Covid with 83 deaths last week

Kenneth Fox
The death toll from Covid-19 has topped 6,000 as health officials confirmed there have been 83 deaths related to the virus in the last week.
As the Irish Examiner reports, it now brings the death toll from the virus in Ireland to 6,035.
Health officials added that 20,909 cases of the virus have been recorded today. The State hit the milestone of one million Covid cases on Monday.
The Department of Health also confirmed that there are 1,055 patients with the virus in hospital, down seven from yesterday’s figures.
Of those in hospital, 92 are in intensive care.
It comes as changes to the rules around close contacts were confirmed by Government. The changes will reduce the requirement for restricted movements for close contacts.
The figures come as the Government has signed off on plans to relax the rules for close contacts of Covid-19 cases, the Minister for Health has confirmed.
Stephen Donnelly presented advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to Cabinet on Wednesday, and the changes to isolation rules will now take effect from midnight on Thursday.
Nphet had recommended that people who are deemed close contacts but have received a booster vaccination and have no symptoms should no longer have to isolate for five days.
Isolation rules
Those who have not received a booster should restrict their movements for seven days.
Mr Donnelly said following the Cabinet meeting: “We got Government agreement.
“There is a lot of support for the changes to the isolation rules. I think it’s going to make a big difference to people.
“What we have agreed (takes effect) from midnight tomorrow.
“From midnight Thursday they will be in place. It will really ease the burden on people right across the country.
“It’s one of the things the public health team considered is if we are relaxing the rules, there is a chance of more spread, however I think that has been more balanced against the fact the country is doing so well in terms of dealing with Omicron.
“The booster campaign has been pivotal in making sure that the critical care numbers stay down.