Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 09:47

Man (20s) killed and one injured in Clare two-car collision

The collision took place on the R352 on the outskirts of Bodyke village.
Pat Flynn

Updated: 10.25am

One person has died and another has been injured in a road traffic collision in Co Clare on Wednesday morning.

The two-car collision happened shortly before 6.00am on the R352, the main Ennis to Scarrif road, on the outskirts of Bodyke village.

Gardaí, National Ambulance Service paramedics and units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Scarriff station responded to the incident.

On arrival, they found the driver and sole occupant of one car, a man in his 20s, had been fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s body was removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination will take place.

The driver of the second vehicle was also injured and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment, however, his injuries are not believed to be serious.

The road between Bodkye and Ennis has been closed pending completion of a forensic examination by Gardaí and is not expected to reopen until the late afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065-684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

