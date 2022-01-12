Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 08:20

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

An expected announcement on changes to Covid isolation rules dominate Wednesday's headlines.
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

By PA

An expected announcement on changes to Covid isolation rules dominate Wednesday's headlines.

The Irish Times runs with 'Close contacts to have isolation period cut' ahead of a Cabinet meeting at which Ministers are expected to sign-off on changes suggested by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The Irish Examiner also carries the story on its front page, alongside a report on a 56 per cent increase in used car prices over the last two years.

The Echo meanwhile reports that business confidence in Cork could be hit if plans to upgrade the N25 between Carrigtwohill and Midleton are delayed.

The Irish Daily Mail also covers the changes to close contact isolation requirements under the headline: 'We must get back to work', as well as a story on the world's first pig-to-human heart transplant which took place in the US.

The Irish Daily Star's lead reads: 'Joe in open prison "would end me"', quoting the mother of Rachel Callaly who was killed by her husband, Joe O'Reilly.

The Irish Sun meanwhile gives much of its front page to a High Court case in which an ESB worker has sued his employers after he was attacked by a large stag while carrying out checks on a mast on Kilduff Mountain in Co Tipperary.

In the UK, anticipation for British prime minister Boris Johnson to respond to the new allegations of lockdown parties is splashed across the front pages on Wednesday.

The Sun reports on “fury” at “Bojo”, who the paper says “lies low”.

Metro gives grieving families’ “contempt” for Mr Johsnon the top spot.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror ask if it is all over for the prime minister, as Tory MPs openly vent anger at their leader. The i also says his future is in jeopardy.

The Daily Telegraph also thinks Mr Johnson is “losing Tory support”, and adds that a poll has found 66 per cent of the public think he should resign.

The Financial Times splashes comments from one Conservative that the scandal is “potentially terminal”.

But the Daily Express has a more optimistic take on Mr Johnson’s prospects.

While The Guardian gives precedence to demands for an apology as The Independent reports Downing Street staff were told to delete messages about parties.

Finally, the Daily Star also asks calls on Mr Johnson to answer the allegations.

More in this section

Hearing over John Delaney documents unlikely to take place for several months Hearing over John Delaney documents unlikely to take place for several months
Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch claims trial before Special Criminal Court unlawful Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch claims trial before Special Criminal Court unlawful
Man charged with money laundering will get bail if 'legitimate' surety can pay €10,000 Man charged with money laundering will get bail if 'legitimate' surety can pay €10,000
Minimum wage rise led to some employees seeing a reduction in hours

Minimum wage rise led to some employees seeing a reduction in hours

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more