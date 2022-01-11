Almost €20m in unpaid vacant and derelict site levies owed to Dublin City Council

Sarah Slater

Almost €20 million in vacant and derelict site levies owed to Dublin City Council remains outstanding.

The outstanding amount relates to the years 2018, 2019 and 2020 and is the total amount of levies demanded by the Council under both the vacant and derelict sites registers.

The total amount of vacant site levies was €17,145,650 with just €1,105,450 paid, leaving an outstanding bill of €16,040,200. The vacant site levy is currently 7 per cent of the market value of the site since 2019, and prior to this it was 3 per cent.

In 2020, just €275,450 was paid in vacant levies when €10.8 million was demanded, while in 2019 €4.8 million was due with just €247,100 paid, and in 2018 €582,900 was paid from a bill of €1.47 million.

At the first monthly meeting of Dublin City Council, the outstanding levies were revealed by management following questions from Independent councillor John Lyons.

Largest outstanding levy

With respect to the derelict site levy, the total amount of outstanding levies stands at €3.5 million out of a total of €4.7 million, as more than €1.1 million has been paid. The derelict site levy is currently 7 per cent of market value since 2020, and prior to then it was 3 per cent.

In addition, outstanding levies attract interest at the rate of 1.25 per cent per month. Outstanding levies, including interest, automatically become a charge on the land and will remain a charge on the land until all outstanding levies have been paid.

The largest outstanding levy is for almost €1 million for a factory site in Dublin 20.

Levies apply with effect from January 1st of the next financial year following entry of a site on the register for the full previous calendar year.

This means that a site which has remained entered on the register from January 1st, 2021 until December 31st of the same year will become liable for payment of a vacant site levy for that year on January 1st this year.