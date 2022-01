What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

By PA

Tuesday's front pages are dominated by higher grade Covid-19 masks, mandatory vaccination, and the investigation into the murder of Michael Tormey who was shot dead in Ballyfermot on Sunday.

The Irish Times reports that the National Public Health Emergency Team has advised that higher-grade masks could give better protection to at-risk people. It comes as the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time since February last year.

The Irish Examiner leads with Taoiseach Micheál Martin ruling out the prospect of mandatory vaccinations.

The Irish Independent reports that 150,000 public servants will work two hours less a week under a proposal that will cost €180 million.

Gardaí are investigating if the death of Michael Tormey was an arranged murder, according to the Irish Daily Mirror. Mr Tormey was shot outside his home in Ballyfermot, Co Dublin, at around 4.35am on Sunday while his wife and child were asleep inside

Meanwhile, The Irish Sun reports that Mr Tormey was shot by someone he knew.

Elsewhere, the Irish Daily Star reports that Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy is not a fan of the 8pm closing time for pubs as the Taoiseach confirmed there would be no changes to the rule this week.

And the Belfast Telegraph leads with an exclusive that a republican ex-prisoners organisation applied for a State grant for the Northern Ireland centenary but was rejected.

In Britain, the papers are dominated by a potential Tory scandal after an email revealed 100 people were invited to 10 Downing Street in May 2020 while the rest of the UK was stuck at home

The Guardian and i splash with a quote from the email which instructed guests to “bring your own booze”.

The Daily Mirror, The Independent and Metro carry allegations that Boris Johnson and his wife were among around 40 guests to attend the lockdown garden party.

The Daily Express calls the Tory saga a “partygate farce”, and cites the alleged author of the leaked email, senior aide Martin Reynolds, as saying guests needed to “make the most of the lovely weather”.

The Daily Mail also covers the “boozy, lockdown-busting party” which was held “less than an hour” after the rest of the UK was told they could only meet one person outdoors.

In addition to the “lockdown drinks party”, The Times reports that the British prime minister has “piled pressure on his scientific advisers to cut the recommended Covid isolation period to five days”.

The Daily Telegraph similarly carries reports of growing anger among cabinet ministers over “misleading isolation guidance” after health bosses “admit their advice was not accurate” when they previously opposed the reduction to five days.

Elsewhere, The Sun splashes with Johnson’s plea to Britons to get vaccinated and “not be a Novak”.

The Financial Times reports Russia has threatened to walk away from diplomatic talks to end the crisis over Ukraine if the west continues to ignore demands over security guarantees.

And the Daily Star claims the common cold can somehow beat Covid.