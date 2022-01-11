Nphet: Higher-grade masks could give better protect to at-risk people

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has advised the Government that higher-grade respirator masks may give better protection to people who are at high risk from Covid-19.

As reported in The Irish Times, Nphet has said that people can choose to wear FFP3 masks, and the slightly lower-grade FFP2 respirator or medical masks, instead of cloth masks if they wish.

However, the advisory group did not recommend the higher-grade masks to the public instead of cloth ones.

Nphet advised a respirator or medical mask should ideally be worn by anyone who is a confirmed case while infectious, who has Covid-19 symptoms, who is a household contact of a case, anyone who is visiting a healthcare setting or a vulnerable person.

It was also stressed that respirator and medical masks should be prioritised for healthcare workers.

The new advice comes following a request from the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly for the use of higher grade masks to be examined.

In other countries around Europe, such as Germany, Austria and Italy, the use of FFP2 or equivalent masks have been intodueced in public spaces.

Mandatory vaccines

On Monday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin ruled out the introduction of mandatory vaccination in Ireland. Mr Martin said the system of voluntary vaccination would be maintained.

His comments came following reports that Nphet would be considering the issue following new advice issued from the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) for countries which are experiencing extreme stress on their healthcare systems.

"First of all, I think Nphet will examine every issue - it will give advice to Government from time to time. I have been very clear in that I favour the voluntary approach to vaccination," Mr Martin said.

It is understood that Dr Holohan and senior Nphet figures are considering the ECDC advice, which may go to Cabinet on Wednesday.

According to one source, it is unlikely that there will be a wider relaxation of current isolation rules for close contacts among the public before the current Omicron wave of infection peaks.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the latest wave is not expected to peak for another seven days or even a fortnight.

It comes as there were 23,909 new cases of the virus confirmed on Monday, bringing the State's total case count to 1,002,013 since February 2020.

Meanwhile, there were 1,063 people with the virus in hospital, up 79 on Sunday's figures.

This is the first time Covid-19 hospitalisations have surpassed the 1,000-mark since February last year.