Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 17:59

Covid: 23,909 new cases, hospitalisations hit 11-month high

The number of people with Covid in hospital passed 1,000 for the first time since February 2020 on Monday.
Muireann Duffy

The Department of Health has confirmed 23,909 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday as hospitalisations continue to soar.

As of 8am, there were 1,063 people with the virus in hospital, up 79 on Sunday's figures. This is the first time Covid hospitalisations have surpassed the 1,000-mark since February last year.

Of the total number of patients in hospital on Monday morning, 89 were in being treated in intensive care, up six from Sunday.

The figures come as Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Ireland's voluntarily approach to Covid-19 vaccination will remain, amid reports that the National Public Health Advisory Committee (Nphet) is to examine the mandatory vaccination.

Speaking in Cork, Mr Martin said he favours the voluntary approach, pointing towards the State's high uptake rates as proof of its success.

However, he explained Nphet "will examine every issue".

The Taoiseach added that public health experts are predicting the Omicron wave will not peak for another one-to-two weeks, but said he is confident that further Covid restrictions can be avoided.

