Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 17:05

Gardaí appeal for information after ‘callous’ Dublin shooting

Michael Tormey (49) was shot dead outside his home in Ballyfermot in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Dominic McGrath, PA

Gardaí have made a fresh appeal for information after a man was shot dead in a “callous” attack in Ballyfermot in the early hours of Sunday.

Michael Tormey (49) was gunned down outside his home at around 4.35am while his wife and child were asleep inside, Superintendent Tony Twomey said outside Ballyfermot Garda station on Monday.

He said: “Today, I am appealing for any persons who may have been in the area of Thomond Road, Kylemore Road from 3.30am on Sunday morning and may have witnessed any unusual activity.”

Superintendent Tony Twomey speaks outside Ballyfermot Garda Station
Superintendent Tony Twomey speaking outside Ballyfermot Garda station. (Dominic McGrath/PA)

Gardaí do not believe Mr Tormey was involved in crime and Supt Twomey added that they are yet to establish a motive.

“We have a full investigation team assigned to this and we are happy that we will establish a motive within the fullness of time,” he told reporters.

Supt Twomey said around 20 officers are working on the investigation, with door-to-door enquiries being carried out in the area.

It is believed the victim had attended a social event on the night of his death, before returning home at 3.30am.

Gardaí do not believe he was involved in any kind of row in the hours before the shooting.

“We’re at the early stages of an inquiry but we’ve nothing at this stage to suggest that it’s linked to an earlier event,” Supt Twomey added.

