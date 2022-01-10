Pedestrian (70s) dies following Co Tipperary road collision

A man in his 70s has died following a road traffic collision in Cahir, Co Tipperary on Sunday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal collision on Castle Street.

It is believed the collision occurred at approximately 5.50pm and involved a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, the man aged in his 70s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he has since died. The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The driver of the car was unharmed, a Garda statement said.

Castle Street in Cahir remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for any road users with video footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahir Garda station 052 744 5630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.