Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 08:17

Radio presenter Ciara Kelly confirms she has Covid for the second time

The Newstalk presenter said she will be forced to sit out on her 100 Days of Walking challenge as she self-isolates
Radio presenter Ciara Kelly confirms she has Covid for the second time

Radio presenter Ciara Kelly has confirmed she has contracted Covid-19 for the second time, after first having the virus in March 2020.

The Newstalk presenter announced the news in a video on social media, saying that she will be forced to sit out on her 100 Days of Walking challenge, just nine days in, as she self-isolates.

“I woke up this morning not feeling very well, bit of a sore throat and burney eyes and a bit of a hacking cough,” Ms Kelly said in the video.

“Obviously in the middle of a pandemic... did my antigen test,” she added.

“Never mind your 15 minutes, half a second after I did it, the line was stronger than the other line, so I have Covid.

“I have, like half a million of you, gotten the Omicron variant, and for the second time in 100 days of walking in two years, I have to stand down. I’m not allowed go for a walk anyway.”

Ms Kelly said that her colleague Shane Coleman will continue the challenge for her during her isolation.

She was one of the first well-known figures in Ireland to contract the virus when the pandemic began almost two years ago.

More in this section

EU unimpressed over Liz Truss’ post-Brexit threats on North EU unimpressed over Liz Truss’ post-Brexit threats on North
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Gardaí set to splurge up to €500,000 on centenary coins and medals Gardaí set to splurge up to €500,000 on centenary coins and medals
Irish pub has introduced a Covid-19 jar to fine people talking about the virus

Irish pub has introduced a Covid-19 jar to fine people talking about the virus

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more