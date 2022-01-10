What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 07:40

Monday’s papers focus on mandatory Covid vaccination and Ireland's cost-of-living crisis
The pandemic and housing crisis are again on the front pages of Monday’s papers, which focus on mandatory Covid vaccination and Ireland's cost-of-living crisis.

The Irish Times reports that the State’s public health team is set to consider mandatory Covid-19 vaccination, with a new paper being prepared by the Department of Health on the legal and ethical aspects of such a move.

The Irish Examiner meanwhile focuses on the housing crisis, reporting the cost of housing is putting one million at risk of poverty, as almost one fifth of the population is living below the poverty line when housing costs are factored in.

The Echo reports that housing costs are driving more Cork families into a poverty trap that it is feared may last generations, and also that Sinn Féin “won’t leave any stone unturned” in a bid to win eight seats in Cork in the next general election.

Both the Irish Independent and the Irish Daily Star report that gardaí are attempting to establish if a father-of-two shot dead outside his Dublin home yesterday morning was involved in a personal row in the run-up to the murder.

In Britain, the front pages feature the possible relaxing of Covid restrictions as Omicron case numbers drop.

The Guardian carries the response from campaigners to British housing secretary Michael Gove’s plan to fix dangerous cladding on low-rise flats, citing them as saying it’s “far too little” to end the “fire safety crisis”.

The Daily Telegraph reports that chancellor Rishi Sunak is among the British cabinet ministers keen on the economic benefits of reducing the Covid isolation period from seven to five days to cope with staff shortages across the NHS and other essential sectors.

The Daily Mirror carries the paper’s probe into the “Tories promise to even up our nation”, citing one head teacher’s claims that his school has “more than 50 leaks in the roof”.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Express focus on the looming cost of living crisis, reporting that senior Tories are urging the British prime minster to take immediate action.

Most hospitals are getting through the Omicron outbreak without succumbing to crisis, according to NHS chiefs cited by The Times.

Elsewhere, Metro jubilantly reports that the number of Covid cases across the UK have been falling for five consecutive days.

The Independent carries a stark warning from one of Britain’s most senior counter-terror police officers that it’s “harder than ever to stop terror attacks” in the UK.

Elsewhere, the i reports the prime minister is expected to announce new “living with Covid” plans which will see a relaxing of restrictions.

The Financial Times reports that Nato is preparing for conflict in Europe, according to a warning from its alliance chief to Russia.

And the Daily Star claims that “modern men are so vain they spend more time mirror bothering than women”.

