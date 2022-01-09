Man, 65, arrested over Mark Hall murder in Belfast

By Rebecca Black, PA

A 65-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Mark Hall in Belfast.

Mr Hall, 31, was shot through the window of his family’s west Belfast home last month.

The 65-year-old was arrested in Belfast on Sunday and taken to a custody suite for questioning on suspicion of a number of offences including murder and attempted murder.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have appealed to anyone who was in the St James or Rodney Drive area on Saturday December 18 and who witnessed any suspicious activity or captured dashcam footage in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1466 18/12/21.

Mr Hall has been described as known to police prior to his killing.