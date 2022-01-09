HSE chief says health service 'under stress' with 984 Covid patients in hospital

James Cox

HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said the health service is "under stress" with 984 Covid-19 patients in hospital.

However, he said there is "always room for optimism" with intensive care units stable and booster vaccines "giving greater protection".

He also said the public's actions are mitigating the impact of the Omicron wave of the virus. Mr Reid added that there is evidence of less severity from the new strain of Covid.

"Nobody is hospitalised for mild illness," he concluded in a tweet.

A record 26,122 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the State on Saturday.

The number of coronavirus patients in hospital has jumped from 917 on Saturday, today's figure of 984 is the highest level since last February.

There were 83 Covid-19 patients in ICU on Saturday.

Chairperson of the GP subcommittee of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), Dr Denis McCauley, has said most of those becoming seriously ill with the virus have not been vaccinated.

Dr McCauley told Newstalk: "The vaccine campaign has got us where we are now, in that I think it is ameliorating the amount of disease we are seeing. That unfortunately is so starkly shown in that quite a lot of people who are dying with Omicron are sadly not vaccinated."