Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 09:16

Man dies following shooting in Dublin

A man, aged in his late 40s, has died following a shooting at a house in Ballyfermot, Dublin
James Cox

A man, aged in his late 40s, has died following a shooting at a house in Ballyfermot, Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal shooting incident that occurred early this morning at a house in the Thomond Road area of Ballyfermot.

A man, aged in his late 40s, was discovered having received a number of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased and his body remains at the scene.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

The scene is currently preserved, and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

