What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

The Sunday Times leads with a story on the large number of unconfirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, with continued pressure on the testing system in Ireland.

The Sunday Times, the Sunday Independent, The Irish Mail on Sunday and the Irish Sun on Sunday all have front page stories on the tragic death of Sinéad O'Connor's son Shane.

The Sunday Independent leads with its new Ireland Thinks poll that found increasing support for Sinn Féin. However, the poll also found the majority of respondents preferred the current Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Green Party coalition to a potential Sinn Féin-led left wing government.

The Irish Mail On Sunday and the Irish Sun on Sunday lead with a stories on the death of Sinéad O'Connor's son.

The Business Post leads with a story on insurance firms keeping Covid payments made by the Government, leading to huge taxpayer losses.

In Britain, The Sunday Telegraph leads with a story on UK foreign secretary Lizz Trus threatening to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Independent leads with a story on oil drilling rules, while it also carries a front page story on Novak Djokovic's bid to play in the Australian Open as he faces visa issues over his Covid vaccination status.

The Sunday Express leads on plans for stricter crime laws in the UK.

In the Daily Star, an interesting claim from magician Uri Geller is the subject of the lead story.