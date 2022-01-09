Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 08:14

Liz Truss warns EU she is willing to trigger Article 16

Ms Truss said she will suggest ‘constructive proposals’ to her EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic.
Liz Truss warns EU she is willing to trigger Article 16

By Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

UK foreign secretary Liz Truss has warned she is prepared to unilaterally override parts of the post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland if the negotiations she is newly leading fail.

Ms Truss said she will suggest “constructive proposals” to her EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic this week during their first face-to-face talks.

But she said she is “willing” to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, which would suspend parts of the treaty designed to prevent a hard border with the Republic, if a deal cannot be struck.

Northern Ireland Protocol
EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic (Hollie Adams/PA)

The foreign secretary was handed responsibility for the negotiations after David Frost resigned as Brexit minister last month.

Ms Truss is hosting Mr Sefcovic, a European Commission vice-president, at the Chevening country retreat afforded to the British foreign Secretary when he visits on Thursday.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, she said it is her “absolute priority” to resolve the “unintended consequences” created by the protocol to maintain peace in the North.

“When I see Maros Sefcovic this week for our first face-to-face talks, I’ll be putting forward our constructive proposals to resolve the situation.”

The current issues are “myriad and manifest”, she argued, citing issues such as bureaucracy on sending parcels between the North and Britain and problems procuring kosher food.

“I am prepared to work night and day to negotiate a solution,” Ms Truss continued.

“But let me be clear, I will not sign up to anything which sees the people of Northern Ireland unable to benefit from the same decisions on taxation and spending as the rest of the UK, or which still sees goods moving within our own country being subject to checks.

“My priority is to protect peace and stability in Northern Ireland. I want a negotiated solution but if we have to use legitimate provisions including Article 16, I am willing to do that.”

Last week, Mr Sefcovic warned that “the foundation of the entire deal” brokered between the UK and the EU would be jeopardised if Ms Truss takes the drastic step.

“This is a very distracting element in the discussions. You try to achieve something together and – bam – there’s the threat of Article 16 again,” he told German newspaper Der Spiegel.

“It touches on the fundamentals of our relationship.

“The Northern Ireland Protocol was the most complicated part of the Brexit negotiations, and it is the foundation of the entire deal. Without the protocol, the whole system will collapse. We must prevent that at any cost.”

More in this section

Sinéad O'Connor pays tribute to son Shane after tragic death Sinéad O'Connor pays tribute to son Shane after tragic death
Hundreds of people attend vigil in Ballyfermot for Alanna Quinn Idris and her friend Hundreds of people attend vigil in Ballyfermot for Alanna Quinn Idris and her friend
Children aged 5-11 to be offered Covid vaccine from today Children aged 5-11 to be offered Covid vaccine from today
Record 26,122 Covid cases confirmed in Ireland

Record 26,122 Covid cases confirmed in Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more