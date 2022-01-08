What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner both lead with disruption the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is causing to workplaces, with The Irish Times focusing on healthcare, pharmacies and legal services.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on homeowners defying Revenue by refusing to provide new local property tax (LPT) valuations.

The Echo's lead story concerns pressure on hospital services due to rising Omicron cases.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on controversy on cold conditions in class rooms across the country due to Department of Education guidance on opening windows.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on the murder of a B&B owner.

The Irish Sun reports that a Covid outbreak could threaten RTÉ's Dancing With the Stars.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a New IRA spy.

In Britain, The Daily Telegraph reports that experts have claimed a fourth Covid-19 vaccine will not be necessary.

The Guardian leads with a story on the acquittal of four people who helped pull down a monument to the slave trader Edward Colston.

The Times' main story concerns UK fears over Russia's presence at sea.

The Daily Express reports that British people have savings of £1.7 trillion, mainly driven by Covid fears.

The i leads with a story on large numbers of healthcare staff leaving the NHS.

The Daily Star's main story is about Eamonn Holmes seeking an unconventional treatment for his back problems.

The Financial Times leads with falling unemployment figures in the United States.