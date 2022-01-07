Man (40s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Roscommon

A man in his 40s has died this morning following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal collision, which occurred shortly after 9.30am, on the N61 at Ballybay in Kiltoom.

The driver of this car, the man aged in his 40s, received medical treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead.

His body been taken to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The road remains closed at this time with diversions in place, while a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators is underway.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Officers are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N61 at this time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda station on 090 663 8300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.