Parts of Ireland wake up to dusting of snow after Met Éireann weather warning

Parts of the island woke up to a dusting of snow on Friday morning after Met Éireann warned that hail, sleet and snow showers would fall overnight.

A status-yellow snow and ice warning for the Republic, along with a similar alert for Northern Ireland from the UK Met Office, expired at 11am after coming into force on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this morning, Met Éireann warned of “hazardous” driving conditions as widespread wintry showers continued in some areas.

The forecaster said it had recorded snow 2.6 centimetres deep at its Mullingar weather station in Co Westmeath, but added that recent rain had already washed away snowfall at its Gurteen station 90 kilometres away in Co Tipperary.

❄️Snow is still on the ground in Mullingar at our station webcam 📸👇 where our snow depth sensor recorded 2.6cm #sneachta and the latest temperature has rose to 2°C 🌡️

But recent rain washed away the snow at our Gurteen weather station 90km away

📉https://t.co/VMrs2jr1yo pic.twitter.com/z0obKW9pfD — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2022

Wintry showers were most widespread in the west and north of the country, where snow accumulations were most likely. Snow also accumulated on higher ground in other areas of the country.

Heavier accumulations were reported in Northern Ireland, with Co Tyrone receiving a good covering.

Hazardous road conditions were reported early this morning in the Barnesmore Gap area of Co Donegal.

In the west of the country, Sligo also saw snow cover on higher ground.

In the east, lighter dustings were reported in Co Kildare across Naas, Maynooth and Celbridge, while in the capital, accumulations were seen only on the higher ground of the Dublin Mountains.

Very light dusting in Maynooth too. pic.twitter.com/uuHQK4dhjD — Owen Conlan (@oconlan) January 7, 2022

Scattered showers of rain, sleet and snow will be "prolonged and persistent" for a time in parts of the west and south, with some treacherous driving conditions, Met Éireann said on Friday morning.

However, the wintry showers are forecast to “die out” during the afternoon, as rain pushes in from the south and west.

Highest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees are forecast in the north and east, though it will be milder in the south and west with highs of 6 to 9 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to drop no lower than freezing tonight in the north and east, with a milder 4 to 8 degrees in the south and west.

On Saturday morning, rain will quickly clear with sunny spells and showers following from the west. Hail showers with isolated thunderstorms are possible, Met Éireann said, and some may turn to sleet through the evening hours.

While the day will start mild, temperatures will drop throughout, with early afternoon highs of 4 to 7 degrees.

On Sunday, it will be a mostly dry start to the day apart from a few wintry showers in the northwest. Rain will develop in the southwest and spread northeastwards to all areas through the afternoon and evening.