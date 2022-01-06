Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 20:32

Gardaí arrest man and seize drugs worth €71,000 in Drogheda apartment search

The search operation took place at the apartment on Fair Street in Drogheda, Co Louth this afternoon
Gardaí have arrested one man and seized drugs worth more than €71,000 following a search of an apartment in Drogheda.

The search operation took place at the apartment on Fair Street in Drogheda, Co Louth on Thursday afternoon.

Gardaí had obtained a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 at Dundalk District Court, as part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the town.

A quantity of cannabis herb, cocaine and heroin was seized during the search.

A man was present in the apartment at the time of the search and he was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Drogheda Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All drugs will now be sent for analysis, a Garda statement said.

