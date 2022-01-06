Penalty for parking on footpaths, cycle tracks and bus lanes to double

The penalty for parking on footpaths, cycle tracks and bus lanes is being doubled under new regulations.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan announced the fine for motorists will increase from €40 to €80 from February 1st.

He said the increased penalty aims to encourage both active travel and a “more considerate” use of road space.

“Parking on footpaths puts vulnerable pedestrians, such as wheelchair users and those pushing buggies, at significant risk by forcing them off the footpath and into traffic,” he said.

“Parking in bus and cycle lanes endangers cyclists and undermines State investment in sustainable public transport infrastructure.

“These increases should help improve the safety of all vulnerable road and footpath users, by creating a more effective deterrent to these specific forms of illegal parking.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Road Safety, Hildegarde Naughton, also welcomed the increase.

“Obstructing footpaths, bus lanes and cycle tracks can confront vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, with particularly dangerous obstacles on busy roads, while also forcing tricky manoeuvres upon buses and cars who may be attempting to overtake such careless parking,” she said.

“These new penalties will safeguard families and communities as they make use of our growing network of active travel infrastructure and will encourage more people to walk and cycle as Government invests almost €1 million per day on projects across the country.”