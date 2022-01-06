New Laochra Gael series to feature Michael Darragh MacAuley, Terence McNaughton and Joe Quaid

Muireann Duffy

The new series of TG4's Laochra Gael will feature six hour-long episodes on some of the biggest names from Hurling, Gaelic Football and Camogie.

The series, which will begin airing on Thursday, January 13th, with each episode delving into the playing careers and personal lives of some of Ireland's most well-known sporting figures.

The first episode will centre on Antrim hurler, Terence 'Sambo' McNaughton, who was targetted by a UDA assassination attempt due to his sporting fame.

Subsequent episodes will feature nine-time All-Ireland winning Dublin footballer Michael Darragh McAuley (January 20th), Laois star Sue Ramsbottom (January 27th) - who first played senior football at 12-years-old, and Limerick's Joe Quaid (February 3rd), a member of the Treaty county's goalkeeping dynasty.

The final two episodes will focus on Galway's Kieran Fitzgerald (February 10th), who found All-Ireland glory three years in a row with his club Corofin, followed by Johnny McGurk (February 17th), a member of Derry's only All-Ireland winning team.

The new series of Laochra Gael will air at 9.30pm each Thursday from January 13th on TG4.