Two arrested in connection with Ballyfermot assault on Alanna Quinn Idris

Ms Quinn Idris has been told by doctors there is a 90 per cent chance she will lose sight in one of her eyes.
Two male teenagers have been arrested in connection with a serious assault that took place on Alanna Quinn Idris (17) in Ballyfermot last week.

The incident happened near the Civic Offices Ballyfermot Road on December 30th around 9.30pm. Ms Quinn Idris and a teenage boy sustained serious injuries . 

A male friend she was with at the time was also assaulted and suffered knife injuries.

According to Gardaí, searches took place on Thursday morning and two teenagers were arrested.

As reported in the Irish Times, number of items, including mobile phones, were seized as evidence during the searches. These will be examined to determine if they contain forensic evidence that links the arrested suspects to the attack.

There is still an appeal for witnesses who may not yet have come forward.

Gardaí have asked that motorists who may have dash cam footage from Ballyfermot Road between approximately 9:15pm and 10pm on the December 30th to contact them at Ballyfermot Garda Station 6667200 or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.

