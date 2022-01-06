Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 09:03

Four to stand trial over alleged role in Oireachtas Golfgate dinner

Two politicians and two hoteliers are accused of an alleged breach of Covid restrictions in organising a golf society dinner.
Four to stand trial over alleged role in Oireachtas Golfgate dinner

By Cate McCurry, PA

The trial of two politicians and two hoteliers over their alleged breach of Covid restrictions in organising a golf society dinner is to begin on Thursday in Co Galway.

Galway East Independent TD Noel Grealish (55), former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy (75), John Sweeney (60) and his son James Sweeney (32), owners of the Station House Hotel, face charges related to organising the Oireachtas Golf Society event during pandemic restrictions.

All men face a single charge that on August 19th, 2020 they organised an event that contravened the Health Act 1947, as amended, to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19.

The alleged offences relate to a dinner which took place at the Station House Hotel, Clifden on August 19th 2020 that was attended by 81 people.

Stardust nightclub fire
Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe came under pressure to resign following his attendance at the golf dinner (PA)

Deputy Grealish, of Carnmore, was the golf society’s captain, while Mr Cassidy, of Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, was its president.

The public backlash over the event led to the resignation of then agriculture minister Dara Calleary, while a number of other Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael senators lost the party whip.

They have since been reinstated.

European Commissioner Phil Hogan also resigned over the matter.

Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe, now Supreme Court Justice, who also attended the event, came under pressure to resign his position.

Mr Justice Woulfe insisted his actions did not warrant him losing his job.

Former chief justice Susan Denham carried out an investigation into the “golf-gate” episode and found the judge’s conduct did not justify calls for his resignation.

The Oireachtas Golf Society has since been disbanded.

The trial is expected to take up to five days with more than 50 prosecution witnesses set to be called.

More in this section

Updated Digital Covid Certs to be issued to booster recipients from Thursday night Updated Digital Covid Certs to be issued to booster recipients from Thursday night
Houses evacuated in Cork following discovery of suspicious device Houses evacuated in Cork following discovery of suspicious device
Covid: Hospitals, schools and child protection services suffer major staff shortages Covid: Hospitals, schools and child protection services suffer major staff shortages
Government tax revenue jumps by almost 20% to €68.4bn

Government tax revenue jumps by almost 20% to €68.4bn

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more