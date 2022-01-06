Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 07:33

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Thursday's front pages are dominated by Covid-19 as thousands of cases go unrecorded in official figures and the National Public Health Emergency team are set to meet to discuss the latest Covid-19 situation.
By PA

Thursday's front pages are dominated by Covid-19 as thousands of cases go unrecorded in official figures and the National Public Health Emergency team are set to meet to discuss the latest situation.

There have been at least 380,000 Omicron cases that have not been captured in official Covid-19 figures, according to The Irish Times. However, there is optimism in the fact that case numbers and hospital admissions are not translating to intensive care admissions.

IT front pageThe Irish Examiner reports that proof of a booster vaccine will be needed to enter pubs and restaurants with new Digital Covid Certs to be issued.

The Irish Independent leads with a report that the State's biggest landlord is now turning its attention to smaller cities for investment opportunities.

The Irish Daily Mail says the nation are set for a "summer of freedom" as the State plans to spend €90 million on antiviral pills.

Elsewhere, the Irish Daily Mirror is dominated by the Department of Foreign Affairs party which Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney denies having any part in.

The Irish Daily Star reports that Conor McGregor's sister Aoife visited Graham 'The Wig' Whelan in Portlaoise Prison.

In Britain, the papers are dominated by the acquittal of the four people who toppled a statue during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, as well as the decision by Boris Johnson to do away with Covid testing rules for travel.

The Guardian, the Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph all carry the jury’s verdict in the Colston trial after the four people charged with the toppling of a statue of the slave trader were acquitted of criminal damage in Bristol.

The Times and the Daily Mail report foreign travel testing rules have been scrapped by the British prime minister.

Metro also carries the Johnson’s announcement about Covid testing rules, adding that one in 15 people in England have contracted the virus.

The Daily Mirror splashes with a report the NHS is facing a “perfect storm” from Omicron as staff shortages and soaring Covid cases push the health service to “breaking point”.

 

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports investors are discarding tech companies and piling into “recovery driven companies” such as banks, industrial groups and energy producers.

And the Daily Star carries the latest in the campaign to strip Tony Blair of his knighthood after a petition reaches 750,000 signatures.

