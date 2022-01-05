Humanitarian support scheme opens for Wexford businesses hit by Christmas flooding

James Cox

A humanitarian support scheme has opened for small businesses, sports clubs, community and voluntary organisations unable to secure flood insurance and affected by recent flooding in Wexford.

The Christmas Day flooding had a huge impact on the county with roads impassable and many businesses and homes flooded.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar opened the Emergency Humanitarian Support Scheme today.

The scheme is a humanitarian support payment towards the costs of returning small businesses, sporting, voluntary and community premises to their pre-flood condition including the replacement of flooring, fixtures and fittings and damaged stock where relevant.

The scheme will not provide a contribution to loss of earnings or loss of business goodwill.

Flooding in Wexford today. pic.twitter.com/LWW6UAAKVp — James Cox (@jamescox91) December 25, 2021

Mr Varadkar said: “Flooding at any time of the year is a devastating event for any business, but I know it was particularly difficult for those in Wexford affected over Christmas. This scheme is set up to provide urgent assistance to businesses that were unable to get insurance, through no fault of their own, to help with the costs of repairing the damage.

“We will be working hard to help businesses get back on their feet. As with similar weather events in the past the Irish Red Cross Society will administer and make payments under the scheme on behalf of my Department.”

This financial support is targeted at small businesses (up to 20 employees), sports clubs and community and voluntary organisations and will have two stages:

The first stage will commence immediately and will provide a contribution of up to €5,000, depending on the scale of damage incurred. It is anticipated that this will meet the needs for the majority of those affected. The intention is to process payments as fast as possible.

In the event, that the premises have incurred significant damages above €5,000, businesses can apply for additional financial support, following an assessment by the Irish Red Cross. The total level of support available for both stages combined is capped at €20,000.

Application forms for support will be available on the Irish Red Cross Society website: www.redcross.ie