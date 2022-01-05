Snow and ice warning issued as cold spell set to continue

Muireann Duffy

Another status yellow weather warning has been issued as a cold spell continues to grip the country.

A yellow warning for low temperatures and ice had been in place for the entire country overnight, with temperatures falling as low as -3 degrees in some areas.

While that warning has since lifted, a new snow and ice alert has been set for the Republic and a similar warning has also been issued by the UK Met Office for Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh.

Status Yellow - Snow/Ice warning for Ireland ❄️🌨️

For all active warnings see here ➡️https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 5, 2022

From Thursday evening through to Friday morning, Met Éireann is forecasting "scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow, and icy stretches" leading to "hazardous travelling conditions in some parts".

"Showers will be most widespread in the west and north of the country where some accumulations are likely. Isolated thunderstorms will also occur," the forecaster warned.

The warning in the Republic will come into effect at 4pm on Thursday, lasting until 11am on Friday. For the five counties in the North, the warning will last from 8pm on Thursday until 11am on Friday.