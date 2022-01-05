Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 13:55

Snow and ice warning issued as cold spell set to continue

A low temperature and ice warning had been in place for Tuesday night.
Snow and ice warning issued as cold spell set to continue

Muireann Duffy

Another status yellow weather warning has been issued as a cold spell continues to grip the country.

A yellow warning for low temperatures and ice had been in place for the entire country overnight, with temperatures falling as low as -3 degrees in some areas.

While that warning has since lifted, a new snow and ice alert has been set for the Republic and a similar warning has also been issued by the UK Met Office for Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh.

From Thursday evening through to Friday morning, Met Éireann is forecasting "scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow, and icy stretches" leading to "hazardous travelling conditions in some parts".

"Showers will be most widespread in the west and north of the country where some accumulations are likely. Isolated thunderstorms will also occur," the forecaster warned.

The warning in the Republic will come into effect at 4pm on Thursday, lasting until 11am on Friday. For the five counties in the North, the warning will last from 8pm on Thursday until 11am on Friday.

More in this section

Irish special forces to cease counter-terrorism operations in Mali Irish special forces to cease counter-terrorism operations in Mali
Covid: Hospitals, schools and child protection services suffer major staff shortages Covid: Hospitals, schools and child protection services suffer major staff shortages
Houses evacuated in Cork following discovery of suspicious device Houses evacuated in Cork following discovery of suspicious device
Health officials to review reintroduction of contact tracing in primary schools

Health officials to review reintroduction of contact tracing in primary schools

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more