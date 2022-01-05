Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 12:55

Houses evacuated in Cork following discovery of suspicious device

Gardaí were notified about the device shortly after 8pm on Tuesday.
Olivia Kelleher

Houses in Mayfield on the northside of Cork city were evacuated on Tuesday evening following the discovery of a suspicious device.

Gardaí were called to a residential area off the Old Youghal Road shortly after 8pm and a cordon was put in place.

The Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit was notified and a number of houses in the vicinity were evacuated.

The cordon was lifted after the device was declared non-viable a short time later.

It is understood gardaí are attempting to determine if there is any link between the incident and recent assaults in the northside of the city.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

