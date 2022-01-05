Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 12:06

Plan to waive negative Covid test for vaccinated travellers into Ireland

It is understood that the test requirement is no longer seen as valid with Omicron now dominant in Ireland
Vaccinated people travelling into Ireland will no longer need to produce a negative test for Covid-19 under plans before the Cabinet today.

All arrivals into the State have needed a negative PCR or antigen test, depending on their vaccination status, since early December when the threat of the Omicron variant emerged.

However, the requirement will be removed and from tomorrow, The Irish Times reports that the situation that applied before December 6th will return.

This means that vaccinated people with a valid Digital Covid Certificate or another valid proof of Covid vaccination or recovery will not need a negative test.

Unvaccinated people will still need a “not detected” PCR test result taken within 72 hours of their arrival into Ireland.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will seek Cabinet approval for the purchase of €90 million worth of Covid anti-viral drugs.

Mr Donnelly is seeking approval for permission for the HSE to proceed with the purchase. It is expected the drugs will become available in Ireland in the coming weeks, initially at lower volumes.

