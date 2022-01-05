Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 10:38

Man arrested following €70,000 drug seizure in Co Louth

The seizure was made as part of Operation Tara.
Man arrested following €70,000 drug seizure in Co Louth

Muireann Duffy

One man has been arrested following the seizure of €70,000 worth of drugs in Co Louth on Tuesday.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle on the Carrickmacross Road in Dundalk at approximately 11am.

During the course of the search €45,000 in cash was discovered in the vehicle.

During a follow-up search at a property on Park Street, Dundalk, €53,000 worth of suspected cocaine, €17,000 worth of suspected MDMA and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

A man in his 50s was arrested in relation to the seizure and is currently being held at Dundalk Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

More in this section

Irish special forces to cease counter-terrorism operations in Mali Irish special forces to cease counter-terrorism operations in Mali
Schools should stay open despite surging Covid cases, says Children’s Ombudsman Schools should stay open despite surging Covid cases, says Children’s Ombudsman
Man jailed for ten months after breaking back during burglary Man jailed for ten months after breaking back during burglary
Health officials to review reintroduction of contact tracing in primary schools

Health officials to review reintroduction of contact tracing in primary schools

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more