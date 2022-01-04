Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 19:24

Icy conditions on the way as weather warning issued for entire country

The yellow low temperature and ice warning will remain in place until 10am on Wednesday.
Muireann Duffy

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the entire country as low temperatures and ice are expected to set in overnight.

Met Éireann are predicting "widespread sharp frost with icy stretches" around the country, while the UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for the North.

The warning took effect at 7pm on Tuesday and will remain in place until 10am on Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to plummet to -3 degrees in many areas, with forecasters warning of potential travel disruptions.

Wednesday is otherwise due to be a mostly clear and dry day, however temperatures will remain on the low side, peaking between 4-9 degrees.

