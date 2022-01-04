Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 14:22

Government face renewed calls to punish those who damage defibrillators

It comes after a number of defibrillators were vandalised across the country in recent weeks.
Government face renewed calls to punish those who damage defibrillators

Digital Desk Staff

There have been fresh calls on the government to progress a new law to punish those who damage defibrillators and lifebuoys.

It comes after a number of defibrillators were vandalised across the country in recent weeks.

Work on the Life Saving Equipment Bill has stalled and it its currently on the stage three of progressing through the Oircehtas. The Bill is currently being examined by Seanad Éireann.

The law would see large fines and prison sentences for those who destroy the equipment.

Speaking to Newstalk, John Fitzgerald chairman of CRF Ireland, the National First Responder Group says the number of attacks is disheartening and dangerous.

"These are life-saving pieces of equipment and just in the last number of weeks there have been four attacks on these machines.

"One in Ballina, one in Sallynoggin in Dublin, one in Carlow and one down in Blarney in Cork have been damaged. There has just been a spate of attacks."

He said these defibrillators are usually put up by volunteers using volunteer money, Mr Fitzgerald added that these pieces of equipment being damaged is '"not only disheartening, but it also dangerous."

More in this section

Vigil to take place for victim of assault in Ballyfermot Vigil to take place for victim of assault in Ballyfermot
Record low of 11,300 homes listed for sale as prospective buyers face increasing prices Record low of 11,300 homes listed for sale as prospective buyers face increasing prices
'The only boss I listen to': Roy Keane shares picture with his mother 'The only boss I listen to': Roy Keane shares picture with his mother
Elective care to be suspended due to Covid pressure on hospitals - Reid

Elective care to be suspended due to Covid pressure on hospitals - Reid

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more