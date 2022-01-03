Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 19:45

Leaving Cert student drowns while swimming off Arranmore Island

The 18-year-old was swimming with a friend when he got into difficulty on Monday
Stephen Maguire

A young man has drowned while swimming off the coast of Arranmore Island in Co Donegal.

The 18-year-old was swimming with a friend when he got into difficulty on Monday. It is understood the incident happened after 2pm.

The Arranmore lifeboat was launched at around 2.50pm after the alarm was raised.

However, the teenager's body was removed from the water a short time later.

It is understood the young man was a sixth year Leaving Cert pupil at the local secondary school.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: "Gardaí and local emergency services responded to an incident earlier this afternoon, 3rd January 2021, on Arranmore Island, Co Donegal.

"A man, aged in his late teens, was removed from water after he had gotten into difficulty.

"He received treatment from medics at the scene, but was later pronounced dead.

"The body of the man will be taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date."

A local on Arranmore said locals were numb with the news, especially as it came during the holiday period.

"People are just shocked. The news swept the island in a matter of minutes.

"People on Arranmore are no strangers to tragedy over the years but it never gets any easier and especially at this time of the year."

