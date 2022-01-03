Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 17:55

'The only boss I listen to': Roy Keane shares picture with his mother

Keane, who played under legendary managers Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough, joked that his mother is the "only boss I listen to"
'The only boss I listen to': Roy Keane shares picture with his mother

James Cox

Roy Keane may be known for his commanding presence on the football pitch and fiery punditry style, but he's not afraid to show his soft side in Instagram posts.

The Manchester United legend has racked up 1.9 million followers since setting up the account, to the surprise of many as he has spoken of his dislike of social media in the past.

Keane, 50, has given fans a glimpse at his family life with pictures with his children and his grandchildren.

In his latest post, the Cork man pays tribute to his mother Marie.

Keane, who played under legendary managers Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough, joked that his mother is the "only boss I listen to".

 

More in this section

Families mourn two young women who have been missing over 20 years Families mourn two young women who have been missing over 20 years
Firms that claimed Covid supports may have shareholder payments investigated Firms that claimed Covid supports may have shareholder payments investigated
Cannabis caution scheme contributes to decline in people charged for possession Cannabis caution scheme contributes to decline in people charged for possession
‘Loved or loathed’ Lord Castlereagh is to be remembered 200 years after death

‘Loved or loathed’ Lord Castlereagh is to be remembered 200 years after death

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more