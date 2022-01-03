Winning €1 million Lotto ticket sold in Meath store

James Cox

A Millionaire Raffle ticket holder in the Summerhill area of Meath claimed the top prize of €1 million in the New Year’s Eve draw.

The winning ticket was purchased on Saturday, December 11th, at Scally’s Centra in Summerhill, Co Meath.

The winning ticket number was: 114263.

Shop owner Geoff Scally was delighted to get the call from the National Lottery to say that his store sold the winning top prize ticket.

“What a way to start the new year! We have a team of 32 working in the shop and I know that as soon as word spreads, the entire team will be thrilled as this is the biggest prize that we have ever sold," Mr Scally said. "We have a real mix of local and commuting trade so let’s hope the winner checks their ticket soon and realises that they have kicked their 2022 off as a millionaire. There are sure to be celebrations with this news!”

The National Lottery are continuing to urge Millionaire Raffle ticket holders to check their tickets carefully as one lucky player now has a ticket worth €1 million.

The biggest winner of the night is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it in a safe place. The Meath player can make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

In the same draw, four players in Carlow, Dublin and Tipperary scooped €100,000 each. As well as the top tier prizes, there were 10 prizes of €10,000, 30 prizes of €5,000, 165 prizes of €1,000 and 6,000 prizes of €500. Players are encouraged to check www.lottery.ie for the full list of the 6,210 winning ticket numbers.