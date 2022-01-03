Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 08:35

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Plans to cut Covid isolation times are among Monday's top stories.
Press Association

The return of schools, healthcare staff shortages and potential changes to close contact rules are among the headlines on the first bank holiday Monday of 2022.

The Irish Times leads with absentee rates among healthcare staff as hospitalisations reached a 10-month high on Sunday, reporting that high case numbers are expected to translate to a spike in hospitalisations in the coming days.

The Irish Examiner's front page covers potential plans to reduce the isolation period for Covid close contacts, following a recent decision taken by the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the US.

The Echo's main headline reads: 'Schools at "huge risk",' speaking to school principals about their reservations regarding the reopening of schools later this week amid a spike in Covid infections.

The Irish Daily Mail, meanwhile, focuses on the impact the pandemic is having on children, reporting that Covid is leading to "soaring numbers of eating and anxiety disorders". Their front page also carries a picture of Berkeley balcony collapse survivor, Aoife Beary, who died on Saturday.

As six people have been killed on the roads since the start of the bank holiday weekend, The Irish Sun covers the death of three people following a road traffic collision in Co Meath on New Year's Eve.

The Irish Daily Star reads: 'You Saved My Life', reporting that a 17-year-old girl was "brutally assaulted by four armed teens" in Dublin and left in risk of losing the sight in one of her eyes.

Finally, the Belfast Telegraph's lead image is from the funeral of Nathan Corrigan, who died in a road traffic collision in Co Tyrone on Monday. Mr Corrigan died alongside his two friends, Peter Finnegan and Peter McNamee, all three of whom were aged in their 20s.

Meanwhile, the British papers are led by new restrictions being brought in for schools in England as Omicron cases continue to escalate.

The Guardian reports schools have been advised to merge classes and use support staff as fill-in teachers in order to cope with an Omicron-fuelled staffing crisis.

The Daily Telegraph leads with the backlash to the decision to reintroduce face coverings in classrooms for students in year 7 and above.

The Times, Daily Express and i say the UK government is confident there is no immediate need to bring in further restrictions.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports the NHS is facing a “staffing meltdown” as Omicron cases continue to rise.

Pressure is piling on the British prime minister over soaring energy bills, according to the Daily Mail.

The Independent reports on the location disparity in vulnerable children’s access to mental health services.

And the Daily Star says the UK is in store for a “polar plunge” after the record-breaking mild New Year weather.

