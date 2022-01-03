What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Press Association

The return of schools, healthcare staff shortages and potential changes to close contact rules are among the headlines on the first bank holiday Monday of 2022.

The Irish Times leads with absentee rates among healthcare staff as hospitalisations reached a 10-month high on Sunday, reporting that high case numbers are expected to translate to a spike in hospitalisations in the coming days.

The Irish Examiner's front page covers potential plans to reduce the isolation period for Covid close contacts, following a recent decision taken by the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the US.

The Echo's main headline reads: 'Schools at "huge risk",' speaking to school principals about their reservations regarding the reopening of schools later this week amid a spike in Covid infections.

For all this, plus the latest part in our exclusive Paul McKenna 'Think Yourself Positive' series, pick up Monday's Irish Daily Mail, or click on https://t.co/7yQSg4dmA7 pic.twitter.com/Ya5H4VjyFK — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) January 3, 2022

The Irish Daily Mail, meanwhile, focuses on the impact the pandemic is having on children, reporting that Covid is leading to "soaring numbers of eating and anxiety disorders". Their front page also carries a picture of Berkeley balcony collapse survivor, Aoife Beary, who died on Saturday.

Today's Irish Sun front page. pic.twitter.com/GLLbyl3ntA — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) January 3, 2022

As six people have been killed on the roads since the start of the bank holiday weekend, The Irish Sun covers the death of three people following a road traffic collision in Co Meath on New Year's Eve.

Monday’s edition includes Slimming World recipes pullout and super soccer pullout pic.twitter.com/hoYmLRaTpA — Irish Daily Star (@IsFearrAnStar) January 3, 2022

The Irish Daily Star reads: 'You Saved My Life', reporting that a 17-year-old girl was "brutally assaulted by four armed teens" in Dublin and left in risk of losing the sight in one of her eyes.

Morning readers, and happy New Year. Stay with @beltel for all your breaking news. Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morninghttps://t.co/bbRGxQjfhA pic.twitter.com/3hGqraO0fO — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) January 3, 2022

Finally, the Belfast Telegraph's lead image is from the funeral of Nathan Corrigan, who died in a road traffic collision in Co Tyrone on Monday. Mr Corrigan died alongside his two friends, Peter Finnegan and Peter McNamee, all three of whom were aged in their 20s.

Meanwhile, the British papers are led by new restrictions being brought in for schools in England as Omicron cases continue to escalate.

The Guardian reports schools have been advised to merge classes and use support staff as fill-in teachers in order to cope with an Omicron-fuelled staffing crisis.

Guardian front page, Monday 3 January 2022: Merge classes to cope with Covid staffing crisis, headteachers told pic.twitter.com/85wd45dGH7 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 2, 2022

The Daily Telegraph leads with the backlash to the decision to reintroduce face coverings in classrooms for students in year 7 and above.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Backlash at masks in schools as cases ease'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/gM0yOeTvQZ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 2, 2022

The Times, Daily Express and i say the UK government is confident there is no immediate need to bring in further restrictions.

TIMES: Ministers confident new curbs not needed #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yrYFISbSEp — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 2, 2022

EXPRESS: Boris holding his nerve as NHS feels strain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fDDhV0kFcr — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 2, 2022

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports the NHS is facing a “staffing meltdown” as Omicron cases continue to rise.

Pressure is piling on the British prime minister over soaring energy bills, according to the Daily Mail.

MAIL: Pressure piles on PM over energy bill crisis #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/G6Qx8pOkIZ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 2, 2022

The Independent reports on the location disparity in vulnerable children’s access to mental health services.

And the Daily Star says the UK is in store for a “polar plunge” after the record-breaking mild New Year weather.