Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 07:56

Seven injured in Meath road collision

All seven were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment.
Muireann Duffy

Seven people, including a juvenile, have been injured in a road traffic collision in Co Meath.

The incident took place on the N52 at Cassidy's Cross, Carlanstown on Sunday evening with Gardaí attending the scene of the two-car collision.

Two men and two women, aged in their 70s and 80s, a man and woman, both aged in their 40s, and the juvenile were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment. Gardaí said their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road has since been reopened to traffic and Gardaí said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

