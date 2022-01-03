Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 07:18

Yellow rain warning in place for Co Donegal

The warning is scheduled to remain in place until 3pm on Monday.
Muireann Duffy

A status yellow rain warning has taken effect in Co Donegal.

The warning was issued for the northern county shortly before midday on Sunday, beginning at midnight.

Met Éireann warned of "heavy showers or longer spells of rain" overnight which could lead to river and localised surface flooding.

The warning is due to remain in place until 3pm on Monday afternoon.

While parts of Leinster are expected to see some showers throughout Monday, southern parts of the country are due to stay mainly dry, with maximum temperatures between 8-11 degrees.

A number of marine warnings are also in place for Monday and Tuesday, covering parts of the western and southeastern coasts.

Until 11.30am on Monday, a status yellow gale warning will be in place from Valentia to Slyne Head to Bloody Foreland. A similar warning will come into force from 12.30pm to 6pm for Loop Head to Slyne Head to Erris Head.

On Tuesday, Wicklow Head to Hook Head to Roche's Point will also be covered by a yellow gale warning, lasting from midnight to 5.30am.

