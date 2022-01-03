Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 06:51

Over 6,000 healthcare staff absent due to Covid as hospitalisations mount

The current wave of infections brought by the Omicron variant is expected to translate to a sharp increase in hospitalisations this week.
Over 6,000 healthcare staff absent due to Covid as hospitalisations mount

Muireann Duffy

Over 6,000 healthcare staff are understood to be on Covid-related leave as the health system braces for a sharp surge in hospitalisations.

As reported by the The Irish Times, the high number of absentees is due to staff isolating after contracting the virus or being deemed a close contact.

Sources say the number of absent staff has increased dramatically from the 3,800 noted before Christmas and has surpassed the 5,000 high reached during the January 2021 surge. Exact figures for current absentee rates are expected to be published by the HSE later this week.

As a result of the volume of staff unable to work, services are likely to be disrupted around the country as operations return to normal following the Christmas period.

In a week which is traditionally the busiest of the year for the health service, the high level of Covid infections recorded over the past number of weeks is also expected to translate to a rapid increase in hospitalisations over the coming days.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry warned the current level of Covid transmission may put hospitals under further pressure due to the "sheer force of numbers".

On Sunday, there were 717 patients with the virus in hospital, the highest number since February 22nd, 2021 and up from 426 on Sunday, December 26th.

Despite the sharp increase in hospitalisations, the number of Covid patients in ICU has declined slightly, falling from 91 last Sunday to yesterday's 87.

The three coalition leaders, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan are expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss Covid measures in response to the latest wave of infections ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday where a relaxation of close contact rules is likely to be considered.

More in this section

Over 1,100 gardaí not available as force hit with Covid surge Over 1,100 gardaí not available as force hit with Covid surge
Man dies following collision in Tipperary Man dies following collision in Tipperary
HSE to triple antigen testing with 350,000 to be posted out this week HSE to triple antigen testing with 350,000 to be posted out this week
Crowds gather for funeral of Tyrone crash victim

Crowds gather for funeral of Tyrone crash victim

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more