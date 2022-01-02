Sun, 02 Jan, 2022 - 21:09

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after assault in Ballyfermot

A female in her late teens was taken to St James Hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí investigating an assault on Ballyfermot Road in Dublin at approximately 9:30pm, on Thursday December 30th are appealing for witnesses.

Gardaí are asking anyone in the area at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

