Man dies following collision in Tipperary

Digital Desk Staff
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the N24 at Fawnagowan, County Tipperary, at approximately 12:45pm on Tuesday, December 28th.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was seriously injured in the collision, and was pronounced dead 6 days later.
The scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and enquires are ongoing.
The local Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will now be arranged.
Those with camera footage from the area at the time, including dash-cam, are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station.