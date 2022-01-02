Man dies following collision in Tipperary

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the N24 at Fawnagowan, County Tipperary, at approximately 12:45pm on Tuesday, December 28th.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was seriously injured in the collision, and was pronounced dead 6 days later.

The scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and enquires are ongoing.

The local Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will now be arranged.

Those with camera footage from the area at the time, including dash-cam, are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station.