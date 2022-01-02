Situation 'on a knife edge' as Covid-19 cases bring hospitals under pressure

The Covid-19 infection rates among healthcare staff in Irish hospitals has doubled in 48 hours.

Several hospitals are facing increased pressure amid staff shortages due to either confirmed Covid-19 infections or close contacts.

On Friday, Galway University Hospital reported 190 infected staff members, an increase from the 100 infections reported two days earlier.

On Saturday, the Mater Hospital in Dublin issued an appeal to the public to avoid its emergency department (ED).

As reported in the Irish Times, a combination of Covid-19 admissions, high levels of staff off duty as a result of the virus and a high number of presentations to the emergency department has caused significant delays at the Dublin hospital.

Speaking to Newstalk, CEO of Lifeline Ambulance Service, David Hall, said the situation is on a "knife edge".

"The elephant in the room really is the staff," Mr Hall explained.

"Staff are exhausted, staff have had two long years, and many staff now have been infected by Omicron and indeed are close contacts, removing them from the entire situation, and removing them from the entire health system for a minimum of five days".

On Saturday, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) called for hospitals to curtail all non-emergency activity due to increasing pressure.

Our fragile health service is being held together at the moment by an exhausted nursing workforce who are experiencing high levels of burnout.



INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, warned about the high levels of burnout among healthcare staff.

"Our fragile health services are being held together at the moment by an exhausted nursing workforce who are experiencing high levels of burnout," Ms Ní Sheaghdha said.

"Annual leave is being cancelled by many in order to fill rosters and many nurses are reporting that they are staying beyond their scheduled work hours to care for patients."

This comes as a record 23,281 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Saturday, the highest daily total since the pandemic started.