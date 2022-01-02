Sun, 02 Jan, 2022 - 09:40

Covid-19 booster programme opens to all aged 16 and over

From Sunday all of those aged 16 and older who are eligible to receive a booster vaccine can access the service through HSE vaccination centres.
Covid-19 booster programme opens to all aged 16 and over

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Anyone aged 16 and over can now come forward for a Covid-19 booster jab.

From Sunday all of those aged 16 and older who are eligible to receive a booster vaccine can access the service through HSE vaccination centres.

People are being asked to book into a vaccination centre offering jabs to their age group.

 

Announcing the expansion of the booster programme earlier this week, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that it was important to maintain “momentum”.

However, he warned: “The logistics of this undertaking are not to be underestimated.”

Mr Donnelly added: “As incidence of disease continues to rise, it is vital that anyone eligible for a primary or booster dose vaccine receives that vaccine as soon as possible.”

Ireland has experienced record case numbers in recent days, sparked by the spread of the Omicron variant.

On Saturday, more than 23,000 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

According to the latest figures, 656 people are in hospital with the virus, of which people are in intensive care.

More in this section

‘Dark cloud’ over communities after deaths of three friends in Co Tyrone crash ‘Dark cloud’ over communities after deaths of three friends in Co Tyrone crash
INMO calls for curtailment of non-emergency hospital services INMO calls for curtailment of non-emergency hospital services
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
Man killed in fatal road traffic collision in Co Longford

Man killed in fatal road traffic collision in Co Longford

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more