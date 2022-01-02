Covid-19 booster programme opens to all aged 16 and over

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Anyone aged 16 and over can now come forward for a Covid-19 booster jab.

From Sunday all of those aged 16 and older who are eligible to receive a booster vaccine can access the service through HSE vaccination centres.

People are being asked to book into a vaccination centre offering jabs to their age group.

Announcing the expansion of the booster programme earlier this week, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that it was important to maintain “momentum”.

However, he warned: “The logistics of this undertaking are not to be underestimated.”

Mr Donnelly added: “As incidence of disease continues to rise, it is vital that anyone eligible for a primary or booster dose vaccine receives that vaccine as soon as possible.”

🧵Here are today's walk-in #COVIDVaccine clinics. We're operating some walk-in clinics for dose 1 and dose 2, and booster vaccine clinics for healthcare workers, pregnant women and people aged over 16.



⤵️ Keep an eye for updates on queueing times throughout the day. #ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/YUtkgr69Gv — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) January 2, 2022

Ireland has experienced record case numbers in recent days, sparked by the spread of the Omicron variant.

On Saturday, more than 23,000 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

According to the latest figures, 656 people are in hospital with the virus, of which people are in intensive care.