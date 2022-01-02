Man killed in fatal road traffic collision in Co Longford

A man aged in his 20s has died following a road traffic collision in Co Longford.

According to An Garda Síochána, a car was discovered shortly after 10:40am on Saturday partially submerged in water off the road between Granard and Balinalee (R194) at Clonfin.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene and the body of a male in his 20s was recovered following a search operation.

It is understood that the car had left the road and struck metal fencing before entering the water, with the man being the sole occupant of the vehicle.

This collision brings the number of people who have died on Irish roads since New Year's Eve to five.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of this collision to come forward

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043-6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.