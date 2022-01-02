What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

By PA

The papers are dominated by the increasing number of Covid-19 cases putting pressure on the health system and testing, as well as fatal road traffic collisions which happened this weekend.

The Sunday Times reports that the HSE is gearing up to provide 350,000 antigen tests per week amid rising Covid-19 cases and delays for PCR testing.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Independent leads with the increasing pressure on the health service as Omicron cases continue to rise.

Positive antigen tests could be added to the official Covid-19 figures, according to the Business Post.

The Irish Mail on Sunday has run with comments from the Taoiseach that Sinn Féin's high tax policies will damage the country's enterprise.

The Irish Sun on Sunday and the Irish Sunday Mirror lead with the fatal road traffic collision which happened on New Year's Eve. Three people, aged in their 20s, were killed, and three children were taken to hospital for treatment. In a separate incident, a 19-year-old male motorcyclist was killed following a road traffic collision in Dublin.

In Britain, changed guidance for schools, a health service “beyond full stretch” and lizard overlords are splashed across the papers.

The Sunday Telegraph and The Observer report face masks will return to classrooms as part of government plans, with the latter quoting Labour leader Keir Starmer as calling for more test kits to be supplied to parents.

The toughened Covid guidance around schools also leads The Independent, while The Mail on Sunday says pupils will be told to wear masks “from the moment they arrive until they leave” classrooms.

NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson is cited by the Sunday Express as warning more restrictions may be necessary because the health service is “beyond full stretch”.

The Sunday Times say illness has taken out 10 per cent of NHS staff, with accident and emergency departments the hardest hit along with neonatal care.

The former partner of Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre has told the Sunday Mirror the royal “did abuse my girlfriend”, while Sunday People reports top brass want Andrew to quit nine military roles.

And Daily Star Sunday covers a poll by a casino app which found more than one in 10 British millenials believe the world is controlled by lizards in human form.