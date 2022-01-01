Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 18:08

Man dies following traffic collision in Ballymun

Shortly after 3:30pm Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle at Sillogue Road.
Man dies following traffic collision in Ballymun

Digital Desk Staff

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Ballymun on Dublin's northside this afternoon.

Shortly after 3:30pm Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle at Sillogue Road.

It is understood the 19-year-old male motorcyclist was seriously injured when his bike struck a lamp post

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Garda Forensic Collison investigators are at the scene, and the road is currently closed at the crash site.

Ballymun Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

More in this section

INMO calls for curtailment of non-emergency hospital services INMO calls for curtailment of non-emergency hospital services
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
Taoiseach ‘focused on getting work done’ rather than future role Taoiseach ‘focused on getting work done’ rather than future role
‘Dark cloud’ over communities after deaths of three friends in Co Tyrone crash

‘Dark cloud’ over communities after deaths of three friends in Co Tyrone crash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more