Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 14:41

Dublin Bus reports disruption to services due to Covid-19

The transport service apologised for any inconvenience caused to customers.
Danielle Walsh Ronan

Commuters relying on bus services could face some difficulties this weekend as Dublin Bus has experienced disruption to services due to Covid-19.

The transport service informed customers of disruption to timetabled services on New Year's Eve due to higher than usual levels of employee absence.

Staff out of work coupled with operational issues has meant a reduced schedule this weekend and delays to some services. Buses are currently operating on a Sunday schedule as it is New Year's Day.

Customers are advised to check the Dublin Bus and TFI apps and RTPI for the most up-to-date service information.

