What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

By PA

Papers are led by the impact of Omicron and reports that Government Ministers will receive extra garda protection due to safety concerns.

The Irish Times leads with a change to the restriction rules for close contacts. Under the latest move by the Government, close contacts of people with Covid-19 will have the five-day period of restricted movement reduced if they are fully boosted

Meanwhile, the Irish Examiner reports that Government ministers are to be given garda drivers due to safety concerns.

It will still be another two weeks until the peak of the Omicron wave of Covid-19, according to the Irish Independent.

The Irish Daily Star and the Irish Daily Mirror also report that Government Ministers will be receiving extra protection, with the papers citing fears over threats from extremist groups.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with pressure on childcare services due to Covid-19, with creches warning there may be closures due to isolation rules impacting staff numbers.

The PSNI has spent over £1.6 million (€1.4 million) on informers according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Meanwhile, in Britain, the front pages for Saturday focus on the “real heroes” of the pandemic, an award for the man who was James Bond, and Brexit woes.

Two boys who raised more than £800,000 (€952,711) for the NHS during the pandemic have become the youngest recipients of honours from the Queen, reports the Daily Mirror.

The youngsters’ achievements are also noted by i weekend, which says accolades have been given to “our heroes of the pandemic (and celebrities did well too)”.

The Daily Express focuses on honours being given to “real heroes” and notes the achievements of England’s chief medical officer (CMO), Professor Chris Whitty, UK Health Security Agency chief Dr Jenny Harries, and deputy CMO Jonathan Van-Tam.

The Daily Star, meanwhile, reports that James Bond star Daniel Craig has been made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, the same honour given to 007.

Restrictions on freedom “must be an absolute last resort” and the UK must look to “live alongside” coronavirus in 2022, health secretary Sajid Javid writes in the Daily Mail.

A survey by The Guardian has shown the “tidal wave” of threats and abuse directed at the government’s scientific and medical advisers.

The Independent has carried out a poll which found most voters believe Brexit has done the country more harm than good.

And The Times reports that ministers are considering relaxing immigration rules to make it easier for thousands of Indians to live and work in the UK.